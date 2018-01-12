Wanda Bryson Alexander Allen, age 62, of 307 Bryson Drive, Laurens, S.C., wife of Gary Eugene Allen, Jr, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.

Born and raised in Whitmire, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Arthur Dillard and Eloise Bryson Alexander. She was a graduate of Clemson University, a member of First Baptist Church and formerly employed with Whitten Center.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 15, 2018, at First Baptist Church with burial in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Bryson, 103 Blakely Ave, Laurens, and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.thekennedymortuary.com.