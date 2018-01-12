Frances “Red” Roper

Frances “Red” Roper, age 87, of 11192 Highway 76 West, Laurens, S.C., in the Hickory Tavern Community, wife of William Felton Roper, Jr, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018, at National Healthcare Center of Laurens.

Born in Rhodhiss, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Lola Carpenter Whelchel. She was an Army wife who directed the American kindergarten in Mannheim, Germany. Frances was a homemaker, a retired teacher at Whitten Center, a substitute teacher for Laurens District 55, and volunteer at Waterloo Elementary. In her fifties, Red received her Bachelors degree from Lander University.

Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

