District 55 activity bus in accident, no students on board

A Laurens County School District 55 activity bus was involved in a collision Thursday morning on Church Street at Anderson Drive in Laurens.

According to Laurens District 55 Director of Administrative Services, Athletics and Public Relations Ed Murray, no students were on the bus and the bus driver was uninjured.

“To my knowledge, there were no injuries,” Murray said.

He said the driver was taking the bus to fuel up when the accident occurred.

Officers from the Laurens Police Department investigated the accident, but no further information was immediately available.