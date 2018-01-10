Dateline: Gray Court, S.C.

Anthony “Tony” McFall Bedenbaugh, 75, husband of Patricia “Tish” Wham Bedenbaugh, went to be with the Lord, January 10, 2018.

Mr. Bedenbaugh was born in Newberry County to the late Benjamin McFall and Naomi Frye Bedenbaugh. He enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing and was an avid Gamecock fan. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and a US Navy veteran.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Fletcher Funeral Service