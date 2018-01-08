Sherri Bailey Pulley, age 71, of 403 West Farley Avenue, Laurens, S.C., and wife of Timothy Ray Pulley, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018, at the Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Wilford and Agnes Alexander Bailey. Sherri was previously employed by Torrington and St. Joe. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She loved her family and enjoyed time with her grandkids.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church following the service.

