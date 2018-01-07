Donald Monroe “Don” Ashmore, age 57, of 258 Wham Lawn Road, Gray Court, S.C., and husband of Melodie Darnell Ashmore, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of Virginia Bryant Ashmore and the late Clarence “Monroe” Ashmore. Don retired from M.R. Cook & Associates and was of the Pentecostal faith. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. His wife, kids, and grandchildren were his world.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Laurens First Assembly of God, with burial following in Laurens City Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.