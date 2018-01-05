Dr. King’s legacy to be presented in Jan. 13 program

Laurens, S.C. – The Sanders High Alumni Association will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 13, the Saturday morning just prior to the holiday which celebrates the life of the esteemed civil rights leader.

“We will start at 10 a.m. with booths and exhibits, including two authors of children’s books and exhibits about health and nutrition, and the program will begin at noon,” said Elma Morrison, president of the Sanders Alumni Association.

This is the 21st annual celebration, which is held in the auditorium of Sanders Middle School at 609 Green St. in Laurens and it’s open to anyone as an opportunity to learn more about Dr. King’s legacy.

Each year the program is organized by a different class, and this year the class of 1968 took the opportunity to develop and host the program while featuring one of its own, their class valedictorian, the Rev. Gladys Nance, as the featured speaker for the program.

Music will be provided by the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church choir under the direction of Carla Jones, and the Gospel Community Dancers from Gospel Tabernacle in Laurens will also be part of the program.

Children and adults from across the county are invited to the program, which was begun by the Sanders Alumni Association 21 years ago as a way to keep the work and legacy of Dr. King at the forefront for the children of Laurens County.

Look for more details in the Wednesday, Jan. 10 issue of The Laurens County Advertiser.

