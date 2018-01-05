Dorothy Whisenant Jones, 92, of 356 Conway Avenue. Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Walter Terrell “Bill” Jones, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018, at NHC in Laurens.

Born in Boydton, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William Junius and Annie Harrison Whisenant. Mrs. Jones retired from J.P. Stevens Watts Mill and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was a member of the Adah Chapter # 6, Order of the Eastern Star.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

