Dateline – Christiansburg, Va.

Wilton Dalton Jones, Jr., 59, formerly of Laurens and husband of Brenda Pearson Jones, passed away Monday January 1, 2018, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Born in Mauldin, S.C., he was the son of the late Wilton Dalton Jones, Sr. and Mary Louise Fowler Jones.

A private entombment was held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton and memorial service will be held at a later date.

