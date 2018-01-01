Allie Patricia Simmons Childress of Laurens, S.C., went to be with her Lord on January 1, 2018.

Pat was the daughter of the late Barney and Kathleen Simmons. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Fuller Sr., her precious daughter, Mary Jane Gwinn, and both siblings, Bobby Simmons and Joyce Simmons Cook. Patricia was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.

​Patricia was a mother and homemaker while her children were small, and in 1981, she went back to work in the A-V Department at Laurens District 55 High School. Pat loved working around people especially the high schoolers who often visited her in need of a smile, a word of encouragement, or a piece of sage advice. Pat always had a smile on her face and made time to speak to others no matter how busy she was.

​One of the greatest joys of Pat’s life was her three children and six grandchildren. Franklin, Kaye, and Mary Jane provided an endless source of joy and pride. She always said that her three children were her greatest accomplishment. Pat always put an emphasis on the importance of education and the value of reading. She worked very diligently to ensure that all three of her children received a college education. Pat also cherished each of her grandchildren to whom she was Mama Pat. She frequently said that she understood why there is grand in grandparents. Kelly, Jay, Allison, Caroline, Braddock, and Holden were extremely precious to Pat, and she always ensured that they had fun when they were at her house.

​Another one of Pat’s joys was her beautiful flowers which were a labor of love during the spring and summer months. She had a large rose garden and many other colorful, unique flowers which turned her yard into a thing of beauty. She often graciously volunteered flowers for family gatherings, weddings, and funerals in Laurens.

​The visitation will be held in the Hunter Hall at First Presbyterian Church in Laurens at 12:00 January 6, 2018 with a memorial service to follow in the sanctuary.