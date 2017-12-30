PC women rally past Furman in OT

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team wrapped up non-conference play Saturday afternoon with a thriller, getting a team-high 24 points from senior Cortney Storey – including the game-winning free throws with 1.2 seconds to go in overtime, as the Blue Hose picked up a 76-75 victory over the Furman Paladins at the Templeton Center.

PC moved to 3-8 overall, winning for the second time in the last three games, rallied from 14 points down to force overtime.

The Blue Hose hit a season-high 15 3-point baskets, including five from Macee Tamminen (15 points). Kacie Hall turned in 11 points. Storey also had six assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

Celena Taborn led all players with 33 points off the bench on 15 of 17 shooting. Taborn also had 13 rebounds. Teammate Cierra Carter also had a double-double off the bench, picking up 19 points and 11 boards.

PC starts Big South play Tuesday when it hosts Liberty.

PC men: Things did not go as smoothly for the men in their Big South opener as they fell to Radford, 78-62, at the Templeton Center.

Francois Lewis had 23 points to lead PC, but was held to five points in the second half. Davon Bell had 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting, but also had nine assists.

Ed Polite Jr. led Radford with 24 points and 15 boards for Radford, while Carlik Jones had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

PC (7-7, 0-1) visits Longwood Wednesday.

PREPS

LA girls: All-Tournament selection Ruthie Moore scored 24 points to help the Crusaders end their stay at the Lowe’s Roundball Classic with a 2-1 record as they rolled past Pickens, 53-22, in Chesnee.

Taylor Campbell added three 3-pointers and scored 17 points as LA moved to 14-1 overall.