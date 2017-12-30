Laurens’ boys win tournament

The Laurens Raiders boys’ basketball team won the Emerald City Classic Championship Friday night, getting 12 points and six boards from tournament MVP Chandler Todd to help lift the Raiders to a 72-67 victory over the host Emerald Vikings.

Christian Anderson also had 17 points, seven assists and three steals to help the Raiders, who won three games in three days to capture the tournament title. Five Laurens players scored in double figures, with Dee Foster adding 12 points, and both Josh Greene and Ryan Dacre scoring 11 points each.

Laurens girls: The Laurens Raiders girls’ basketball team suffered a 65-50 loss to Greenwood in the finals of the Raider Rumble Friday night in Laurens.

Cali Heisey scored a team-high 18 points and was named to the all-tournament team, as was Alexus Espinoza (who had four points in the final). Kenaja Burnside was named to the all-tournament honorable mention list.

Clinton girls: The Clinton Red Devils lost the third-place game to Union County, 37-35. Savanna Campbell scored 10 points and was named an honorable mention for the all-tournament team, while De’Shanti Watts was named to the all-tournament team. Watts finished her last game with just two points.

Clinton boys: The Clinton boys defeated Ware Shoals, 57-48, in their last game of the Emerald City Classic. Jahleed Cook scored 14 points to lead the Red Devils, while Zay Bennett had 11 points and J.D. Payne scored 10.

LA girls: At the Lowe’s Roundball Classic in Chesnee, the Crusaders bounced back from an opening-round loss to pick up a 43-36 victory over Chapman.

Taylor Campbell scored 21 points and Ruthie Moore added 16 for the Crusaders, who took control of the game after holding the Panthers scoreless in the third quarter.