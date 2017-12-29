Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Roger Allen Burris, age 66, of 706 Owens Drive, Laurens, S.C., passed away December 29, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Du Quoin, Il., and was a son of the late Billie and Rose Fisher Burris.

He was employed with Milliken, Sycamore Transportation Warehouse for 37 years and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a member and Past President of the Laurens Exchange Club, the Laurens County Fair Association, and was Past President of the State Exchange Club. Roger was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.

A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the sanctuary.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens