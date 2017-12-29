Dateline – Inman, S.C.

Jean Lollis Griswold of Inman, S.C., passed into eternity on December 29, 2017. She was 69 years old.

She grew up in Laurens, S.C., with her mother Mildred Arrowood, two sisters — her twin Maxine Arrowood Stribling, Shirley Arrowood Stadalsky, and one brother Ronnie Arrowood.

A memorial service will be held at Lake Cooley Baptist Church on Tuesday January 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. The church is located at, Lake Cooley Baptist Church, 2589 Ballenger Road, Wellford, SC, 29385.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens