Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Charles Ray Conley, age 69, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Hillcrest Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Union, S.C,. and was a son of the late Walter and Dorothy Conley.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Gray Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m.

Family will be at his home, 417 Brook Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

