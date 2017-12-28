Thomas Walter Barksdale, Jr., 98, of Gray Court, S.C., and husband of the late Ruby Red Barksdale, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017.

Born in Gray Court, he was the son of the late Thomas Walter Barksdale, Sr. and Maude Bolt Barksdale. A U.S. Army Air Corp veteran of WW II, he was a POW in German Stalag 17 B after his plane was shot down. Mr. Barksdale worked for Southern States Lumber Co. for 50 years and also for Pearson Photo Service. A member of Highland Home Baptist Church, he was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Highland Home Baptist Church, with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, 103 Farriers Trail, Gray Court, SC 29645, and will receive friends Saturday, December 30, 2017, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 to 8:000 p.m.

