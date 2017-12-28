Holiday hoops continue for county teams

The Laurens Academy girls’ basketball team, along with both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Clinton and Laurens, returned to the court Thursday for holiday tournament play.

Laurens Academy opened the day with its first loss of the season, a 48-22 defeat at the hands of Fort Mill, at the Lowe’s Roundball Classic in Chesnee. The loss dropped the Crusaders’ record to 12-1.

Ruthie Moore was held to eight points, which led the Crusaders, while Reagan Williamson had six points. Taylor Campbell was held to four points.

Raider Rumble: Laurens rallied from down 13 points in the second half, and got a 3-pointer from Jayla Mosley with a little more than 1 minute to go in regulation, as the Raiders advanced to the championship game with a 49-46 victory over Union County in one semifinal.

Mosley had 11 points to lead the Raiders.

Clinton had to play two games to advance to the final, and was only able to get one. The Red Devils got 13 points from De’Shanti Watts, and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Savanna Campbell at the end of the first half, as they beat BHP, 34-29, in a rematch of Wednesday’s first-round game.

Clinton did not have the same luck in the nightcap, its fourth game in two days, as Greenwood led from start to finish and picked up a 52-32 decision in the other semifinal.

Laurens will face Greenwood in the championship game, which follows the Clinton-Union County third-place game (5 p.m.).

Emerald: Christian Anderson scored five of his eight points in overtime, and Chandler Todd scored 23 points as the Laurens boys advanced to the championship game Friday night with a 66-64 victory over BHP. Dee Foster added 15 for Laurens, which will play Abbeville or Emerald in the final at 7:30 p.m.

Clinton fell for the second straight night in its game, losing 76-52 to Greenwood in the consolation bracket. It will face Ware Shoals in the seventh-place game.