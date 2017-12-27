Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

James Ardis Baldwin, 79, of Laurens passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late William Ardis and Dorothy Inez Hellams Baldwin. Mr. Baldwin was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1955 to 1960 on the U.S. Des Moines as a BT2. After retiring as a Department Manager of Extrusion with 3M, he worked with Drug Lo Discount Drug Centers and later traveled the U.S. working at nuclear plants as a planner. A member of Holly Grove Baptist Church, Mr. Baldwin was an avid fan of golf and football, enjoyed taking many camping trips with family and friends, and loved his antique automobiles.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 29, 2017, at Holly Grove Baptist Church. Committal will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Thursday, December 28, 2017, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.