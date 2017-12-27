Evelyn Herbert Shealy, 85, of 305 Hilldale Ave., Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Edward Charles Shealy, Sr., passed away at her home, Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Rome T. and Mary Herbert. A member of Laurens Church of God, Mrs. Shealy was retired from Torrington.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Laurens Church of God. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

