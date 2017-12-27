Area teams open holiday hoops
The Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils’ basketball teams opened holiday tournament play Wednesday afternoon.
In Laurens, the Clinton girls opened the Raider Rumble by knocking off Belton-Honea Path, 39-33. De’Shanti Watts led Clinton with 21 points, including nine points in the fourth quarter to help deny the Bears’ last-gasp comeback hopes.
Clinton later played a second game against Greenwood in the evening, with Greenwood pulling away late for a 54-41 victory over the Red Devils. Savanna Campbell had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Watts had 10 points.
Clinton is back on the court Thursday with a second game against BHP.
The Laurens girls’ basketball team then followed with a 54-44 victory over Palmetto. Qua Foster and Cali Heisey each scored 12 points, with Foster scoring eight straight Laurens points in one stretch to help build a double-digit lead before halftime.
Laurens played a second game later in the night. Check back on this story for later updates.
Boys: The Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils met for the third time this season in the first round of the Emerald Classic, with Laurens coming out on top by a score of 72-61. Laurens meets the winner of the BHP-Greenwood game in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m., while Clinton will play the loser of the same game at 4:30 p.m.