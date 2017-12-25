William “Sammy” Moore, 75, of 102 Cottage Court, Laurens, S.C., and husband of the late Rebecca Thompson Moore, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenville, S.C., he was a son of the late Bill and Mildred Taylor Moore. A veteran of the National Guard, Mr. Moore retired as a supervisor with the Laurens County Building and Grounds. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he was a past deacon and chairman. Mr. Moore was also a Mason and member of the Palmetto Lodge #19 and Gideons International.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

