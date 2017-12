Dateline – Laurens, SC

Peggy Pennington Templeton, age 76, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017, at NHC of Laurens.

She was born in Union, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Wade H. and Ethel Franklin Pennington.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, December 29, at 2 p.m. at Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends after the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens