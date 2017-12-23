Princeton, S.C. – Gentry Lee Crane, 81, husband of Margaret Ann Porter Crane, of Princeton, died Saturday, December 23, 2017 at AnMed Health.

Born in Stony Fork, N.C., he was a son of the late Thomas Gentry and Frances Eleanor Adkins Crane. He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, and was retired from his work as a heavy machine operator for the SC Department of Transportation’s Highway Maintenance Division. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Pruitt Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Loner officiating. Burial will follow at M. J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans’ Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes, and will receive friends from 1-2 PM on January 2nd, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.