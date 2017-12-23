Elizabeth Blair “Rudy” Griffin, 29, of 2119 Milam Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of Roger Joe and Haley Ann Cromer Griffin of Laurens. A member of New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church, Rudy was a loving mother, daughter, and sister. As an organ donor, she gave the greatest gift of all on Christmas Day . . . the gift of life.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2017, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.