DeAnna Mauney Waddell, age 43, of 178 Cothran Road, Ware Shoals, S.C., went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2017, at the Laurens County Hospice House, after fighting a long hard battle with breast cancer.

She was born in Gastonia, N.C., and was a daughter of Harold Mauney of Bessemer City, N.C., and the late Katie Newton Mauney.

Mrs. Waddell was a homemaker and an inspiration to all.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 24th, at 2 p.m., in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with burial at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, December 23rd, from 6 to 8 PM.

