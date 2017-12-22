Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Betty Dunaway Webb, age 89, widow of Louie Albert Webb, Sr., passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Laurens County Hospital.

She was born in Clinton, S.C., and was a daughter of the late James Arthur and Alice Whitmire Dunaway.

Mrs. Webb was a former employee of Clinton Mills, a charter member of Davidson Street Baptist Church, active in the WMU and member of the Floyd Hellams Sunday School Class. In her younger years she was an avid bowler and softball player. She was a charter member of the Red Devil Booster Club and a longtime Gamecock Club Member. She will forever be a Clinton Red Devil Fan.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Davidson Street Baptist Church with burial at Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends before the service from 10 to 11:30 AM at the church.

The family will be at the home of her son Jimmy Webb, 205 Caldwell St. Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton