Dateline-Clinton, S.C.

Doris Lovette Gar, age 80, and widow of Larry Gar, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at the NHC of Clinton.

She was born in Wilkesboro, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Vaughn and Grace Minton Lovette.

Doris was a woman of strong faith and a devoted wife, mother and friend to all. She volunteered countless hours of service to the Laurens County Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, her church, children’s schools and activities and the numerous organizations she and Larry supported throughout their years of living in Laurens County. After many years of being a stay at home mom, she resumed her professional career at Josten’s as a customer service representative. In addition to her family and friends, one of her greatest joys was cheering for her Clemson Tigers.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens, Thursday, Dec. 28, with a Celebration of Doris’s Life to be conducted at 2:30 p.m. at Westview Memorial Park.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens