LDHS girls knock off Spartanburg; boys lose

LAURENS – Cali Heisey scored 10 of her 21 points in the second quarter, while teammate Qua Fortson scored 15 points and hit 6 of 8 free throws in a 2:41 stretch in the fourth quarter to help the Raiders knock off Spartanburg 54-51, Thursday night in Laurens.

Laurens (4-5) trailed by as much as 13 points early in the second quarter before starting to rally back, running off 16 of 17 points to end the first half and take a 24-19 lead at the break. Heisey scored all 10 of her second-quarter points in the run, including two of her four 3-pointers.

The Raiders are back in action Wednesday when they open the Raider Rumble Tournament. Laurens plays Palmetto at 12:30 p.m., then comes back for the final game of the day against Brookland-Cayce at 8 p.m.

As for the boys, another sluggish start to the game proved too much to make up as it feel behind by as much as 20 in the second half in a 65-54 loss to the Vikings.

Carson Todd scored 12 points to lead Laurens, while Christian Anderson scored 11.

Laurens (3-7) faces Clinton in the first round of a holiday tournament in Emerald Wednesday afternoon.

LA: Joshua Moore scored 25 points and Noah Moore added 20, but it wasn’t enough as Laurens Academy suffered a 72-62 loss to Providence in Laurens.

Wil Tindall hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

PC: The PC men moved back above .500 (7-6) with their sixth victory in seven games, topping Piedmont 77-60 at the Templeton Center.

Reggie Dillard had a career-high 32 points, to go along with nine rebounds, while Francois Lewis added 13 points.

The PC women were not as fortunate in their game against North Carolina-Greensboro, despite a career-high 15 from Ericka Blackwell-Boyden, falling 64-57 at home.

Cortney Storey had a team-best 18 points, as well as four assists.

