Lloyd W. Jones, age 68, of 1025 W. Georgia Road, Woodruff, S.C., passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Greenville County and was a son of the late Harold J. Jones Sr. and the late Rosa Lee Coker Jones.

Mr. Jones retired from Homelite of Greer and later worked in security for Rogers Group, Inc. in Greer. He was a US Army Veteran.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 20, at 2 p.m., in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with burial at Forest Lawn East, with military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of Tabby Lovelace, 6 Norvin Court, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

