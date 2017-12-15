Mr. Willie “Big John” Wheeler, age 61, of 8 Leah Lane, Belton, S.C., passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017 at his home.

He is survived by his soul mate Ms. Cora Jackson; three daughters, April Wallace, Mya Jackson, Sharon (Howard) Suber; one brother, John F.(Essie) Sullivan; six sisters, Peggy (Arno) Adams, Linder Davis, Phyllis (Johnny) Richard, Sandra Powell, Robin H. Rice, and Angie (Sammie) Griffin,; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three aunts.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the White Plains Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Bethel Hall Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening at 6-7 at the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home, 8 Leah Lane Belton, South Carolina.