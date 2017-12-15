LA baseball names Tollison as new coach

LAURENS – Former Laurens Academy baseball player and assistant coach Luke Tollison has been named the new head coach of the Crusaders, replacing former head coach Darryl Halbert.

LA Athletic Director Travis Plowden said Halbert formally resigned the post two months ago, ending a nearly 20-year career that saw him coach at LA and Southside Christian. During his tenure with the Crusaders, Halbert led the team to a pair of state finals appearances and a 2012 state title – which was the program’s sixth straight championship.

Plowden, who also is an assistant coach with the Crusaders’ football team, won four state championships with the Crusaders in baseball, is a member of the LA Hall of Fame, and played both at Francis Marion and Spartanburg Methodist.