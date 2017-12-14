Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Vera B. Childress, age 80, widow of JC “One Gut” Childress, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Childress was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late James George and Laura Elizabeth Mayfield Barnett. She was retired from the Torrington Bearing Company after 29 years of service and was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. at First Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 2 to 3 p.m.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton