Barbara Sumerel Douglas, age 71, of 311 Westminster Avenue, Laurens, S.C., and widow of Grady Charles Douglas, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Joe Thad and Ruby Spencer Sumerel. Barbara was a homemaker and was the owner of Busy “B” Ceramic Shop for 15 years. She was of the Baptist faith.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Tim Douglas, 1854 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, S.C., in the Hickory Tavern Community. Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

