3 arrested on drug charges, woman charged with attempted murder

Three local men remained in the Johnson Detention Center Tuesday morning after being arrested a week earlier by Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies on drug and burglary charges.

Christopher Kevin Boggs, 27, William Alexander Kellett, 31, and Joshua Allen Knight, 30, were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and unlawful disposal of meth waste.

Kellett also faces a meth-distribution charge.

All three men are listed by the LCSO as living in Gray Court.

Boggs and Knight were also charged with second-degree burglary for entering a residence on Cinnamon Lane with the intention of committing a crime, according to LCSO reports.

Domestic incident leads to attempted murder charge

A Mountville woman was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder after discharging a firearm in her home during a domestic-violence incident.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kristen Brooke Wessell, 27, and charged her with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high-and-aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Wessell remained in the Johnson Detention Center Tuesday morning.