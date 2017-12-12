Phillip Ray Madden, Sr.

Phillip Ray Madden, 80, of 65 Burns Circle, Laurens, S.C., passed away December 12, 2017, at Carolina Gardens Assisted Living in Laurens.

Born May 12, 1937, in Laurens County, he was the son of the late John Ray and Nora Morgan Madden. The former owner of M & T Grocery, he was retired from Laurens Glass and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. He was a member of Brewerton Masonic Lodge # 183.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 14, 2017, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Private cryptside services will be held at Forest Lawn Mausoleum.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.