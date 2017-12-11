Phyllis Pulley Beahan, age 69, of 39 Smythe Street, Laurens, S.C., and widow of Jack Gilbert Beahan, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 11, 2017, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Corrie Price Pulley. Phyllis retired from Torrington after 40 years of dedicated service and was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2017, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.