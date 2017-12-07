Reindeer Run ready for Saturday return

Reindeer Run is coming to town.

The annual Reindeer Run will make its holiday trek through downtown Laurens Saturday as runners take on the 5K course, while others will go through the 1K run/walk.

The race entirely takes place on West Main Street, heading west toward Laurens Middle School before turning back toward downtown. It starts at 9 a.m.

Runners, walkers and strollers, as well as pets, can all take part in the event – with any pets required to be on a leash and cleaned up after. The top overall male and female runners in the 5K will win $100 each, while the runner-up male and female runners will each get $50. The overall winners are not eligible to win the age division awards. A contest will also be held for the best-dressed participants – individuals and teams.

The 1-mile Fun Run/Walk for those ages 12-under will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Registration is still open through Thursday at 9 p.m. at the Laurens Y, and then will re-open Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m., outside SunTrust Bank in downtown. Registration is $30 either today or on race day for the 5K, while the 1K fun run is $5. Those who have registered by Thursday can pick up their packets from 2-5 p.m. on Friday at the Laurens Y, or Saturday morning before the race.