James “Jim” Madison Pitts, Jr., age 51, of 272 Burts Road, Clinton, S.C., passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Spartanburg, S.C., and was the son of Barbara B. Pitts of Clinton and the late James Madison Pitts, Sr.

Mr. Pitts was an active member and Deacon of the Providence A.R.P. Church of Clinton. A graduate of Clinton High School Class of ’84 and continued his education at Piedmont Technical College, where he received his Associates Degree in HVAC. Jim really enjoyed being outdoors and working on his farm, and was a good friend to all that knew him.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3:00 p.m. at the A.R.P. Church of Clinton with Interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 8, 2017 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

