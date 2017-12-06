Free for the community, ‘Santa and a Movie’ this Friday in downtown Laurens

Laurens, SC – The Laurens County Museum at 116 West Main Street, on the Historic Square in Laurens, is hosting an evening of Christmas this Friday, Dec. 8, and the events are free of charge.

The evening includes visits with Santa from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and then families can stay for Christmas classic movies “Rodolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” starting at 6 p.m. and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starting at 7 p.m.

Billed as a Community Appreciation Night, the free classic movies and visits with Santa are provided free by the Laurens County Museum, and participants can enjoy any or all of the evening’s activities.

The only cost is for optional concessions, including hot cocoa and other snacks with proceeds benefiting the Laurens County Museum,useum. The museum is continuing to work on completing fundraising for an elevator for required handicapped access to the upstairs.