EMS unit involved in Gray Court traffic accident

A Laurens County EMS unit was involved in a mult-vehicle accident late Monday night in Gray Court.

According to Laurens County EMS Director Matt Pennington, a vehicle yielding to the ambulance in the oncoming lane was struck from behind and one of those vehicles caromed into the path of the ambulance.

S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Brandon Sutherland said four total vehicles were involved in the incident. The driver that struck the rear of one of the stopped vehicles, which in turn struck another vehicle, and then the ambulance was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

The accident occurred on S.C. Highway 14 near Gray Court-Owings School. The ambulance was based at the Gray Court station and had two crew members on board at the time of the accident. The unit was responding to a call concerning a potential stroke victim in Fountain Inn when it was hit.

Pennington said the two crew members were evaluated at the hospital for minor complaints and released.

The ambulance sustained damage to the driver’s side headlight, fender and door.

No one else involved in the incident was transported to the hospital, Pennington said.