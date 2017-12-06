Clinton’s Wise, Webb take top TD Club honors

Clinton High School’s football team took the top honors at the annual Laurens County Touchdown Club season-ending banquet Wednesday night at The Ridge in Laurens.

Clinton running back Mark Wise was named the County Player of the Year at the banquet, while Red Devil head coach Andrew Webb was named the Coach of the Year for the second time after helping lead the Red Devils to the playoffs.

Wise finished the season with 1,308 yards rushing on 192 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns on offense. Wise also had 67 tackles on defense, including eight tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles.

All-County Team:

Offense

Linemen: Zach Plaia (Laurens), Kody Varn (Clinton), Jishon Payne (Clinton), Kyler Simmons (Clinton).

Tight End: Dawson Green (Clinton).

Wide Receiver: Wil Tindall (Laurens Academy), Deonte Smith (Laurens) Will Tinsley (Laurens).

Running Back: Troy Dendy (Laurens), Kris Holmes (Clinton).

Quarterback: Thomas Lowry (LA).

Defense

Linemen: Wesley Carlay (Laurens), Jamarcus Cook (Clinton), Darian Bailey (Clinton), Joshua Moore (LA).

Linebackers: Tyrese Moses (Laurens), Mark Wise (Clinton), Kenny Langston (LA).

Defensive Backs: Braylen Williams (Laurens), T’Quan Cromer (Clinton), Vilo Boyd (Clinton), Trevor Madden (Laurens).

Special Teams

Kicker: Devon Hubner (Laurens).

Punter: Cade Thompson (Laurens).