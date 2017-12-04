Henry “Hawk” Luther Seymore

Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Henry “Hawk” Luther Seymore, age 93, passed away Monday, December 4, 2017 at the NHC of Clinton.

He was born in Renno, S.C., and was a son of the late William Henry and Margaret Ellie Baker Seymore.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

