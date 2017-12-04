Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Andy Bee Young, Jr., age 94, was called to be with the Lord on Monday, December 4, 2017.

He was the husband of Nettie Murphy Young and son of the late Andy Bee Young, Sr. and Frances Horton Young.

He was a graduate of Clinton High School and served his country in the US Navy. He retired from the US Post Office after 30 years of service. Andy enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton.

A graveside service will be held at Rosemont Cemetery on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral home of Clinton.