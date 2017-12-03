Dateline- Clinton, SC

McArthur Eugene “Mac” Avery, age 74 of 149 Forest Road, Clinton, S.C., passed away December 3, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Greenville County on January 28, 1943. He was one of seven sons of Ludie Frank Sr. and Mary Lucille Metts Avery.

“Mac” as he was known loved his family and friends. He was a fisherman, hunter, and was a master at woodworking. He was a great gardener and loved all junk.

He retired from Torrington and was a cross country trucker. His last job was caretaker of the Lauren County waste management center in Clinton.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 8, at 2:00 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 7, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.