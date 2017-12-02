Laurens sweeps basketball doubleheader from Clinton

LAURENS – The Laurens Raiders’ basketball teams each picked up victories Friday night over the rival Clinton Red Devils in Laurens.

Laurens won 50-36 in the girls’ game, while the boys picked up a 58-52 victory in the nightcap.

In the girls’ game the Raiders jumped out to a 12-3 lead and held the Red Devils to one field goal in the third quarter as they led by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter. Sandajah Vance led the Raiders with 16 points, while Cali Heisey had 15 points. Clinton was led by 13 points from De’Shanti Watts.

Laurens, in the boys’ game, had three players score 11 points – Josh Greene, Christian Anderson and Justin Anderson – while Dee Foster scored 10 points. Jadarius Payne had 16 points to pace Clinton.

