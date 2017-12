Billy Mitchell Baldwin, age 68, of 414 Cunningham Road, Waterloo, S.C., passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Greenville and was a son of the late Henry and Lula Mae Allison Baldwin.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 5, at 12 p.m. at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, S.C.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens