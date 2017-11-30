Elizabeth Dial “Libby” Boone, age 79, of 113 Forest Drive, Laurens, S.C., and widow of Lee J. Boone, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, S.C.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Francis Asbury “Frank” Dial and Mary Owings Dial. Libby was a graduate of Converse College. She retired from Century 21 and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Laurens.

Cryptside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

On Sunday the family will be at The Dial Place, 6719 Highway 76 West, Laurens, SC 29360. They will also receive friends at The Dial Place on Monday with a time of fellowship and a meal immediately following the service.

