Younger buzzer-beater lifts PC

J.C. Younger hit a running jump shot as time expired Tuesday, giving the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team a 74-72 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro at the Templeton Center in Clinton.

Younger took an inbound pass from Reggie Dillard with 1.2 seconds to go and, while just inside the 3-point line, got off the winning shot before the horn sounded. Once the shot went in fans stormed the court to celebrate the victory, which is PC’s second straight after a 1-5 start.

Younger had six points in the game, while Dillard had 22 points and four assists. Dillard was one of four players in double figures.

Laurens: The Raiders’ basketball team was swept in its home-opening doubleheader Tuesday against Byrnes. The girls lost their game, 66-37, while the boys suffered a heart-breaking 62-61 loss.

Josh Greene led Laurens with 11 points, while Dee Foster scored 10 points. Foster, though, missed the tying free throw with 1.4 seconds left in regulation as Laurens tried to complete a comeback from as many as 12 points down in the second half.

In the girls’ game, Cali Heisey scored 14 points to pace the Raiders, who trailed by as many as 36 points in the second half.

LA: The Laurens Academy varsity basketball teams swept past Covenant Christian on the road Tuesday. The girls won 59-31, while the boys picked up a 58-36 victory.

Ruthie Moore led the girls with 25 points and Jennifer Wu scored 11 as the Crusaders scored 41 points in the first half and won going away.

Joshua Moore scored 22 points to pace the LA boys in their victory, with Noah Moore scoring 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the process.