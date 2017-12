Mrs. Sarah L. Reid, age 91, of 208 Lear Drive, Laurens, S.C., died Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Laurens County Hospital, Clinton, S.C.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Johnson and Nellie B. Peak Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 12 Noon at St. Paul First Baptist Church in Laurens. Burial will be held at Calvary Memorial Garden.

The Beasley’s Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.