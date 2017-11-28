Weekend calendar full of Christmas events

The weekend calendar is filled with events officially kicking off the Christmas season in Laurens County.

After months of rehearsals, the Presbyterian College School of Music will present “Christmas at PC: And to All the Earth” with performances Saturday and Sunday at Belk Auditorium. Saturday’s performance is set for 7 p.m. and Sunday’s at 3 p.m.

Saturday will also be filled with annual local Christmas Parades, starting at 10 a.m. at Clinton, then at 1 p.m. at Whitten Center, 2:30 p.m. at Gray Court and concluding at 5 p.m. in Laurens with its “Christmas Around the World” theme this year.

Santa Claus will be making appearances during Clinton’s annual Christmas tree-lighting festivities Thursday and again on Friday as downtown Clinton features caroling, hot chocolate and carriage rides along with extended business hours for downtown merchants.

PC’s School of Music began its annual tradition of “Christmas at PC” performances in 1999 and will welcome back choir alumni for the first time this year. The alumni will take the stage with current PC students and Conductor Porter Stokes, Barksdale Chair of Music and chair of the department as well as director of choral activities.

Stokes said the performance will include a selection of “popular and some more obscure” Christmas music. He also said he expects more than 70 alumni to perform.

“We’ve had a tremendous response from them for this performance,” Stokes said. “They’re all pretty excited to be included in this program.”

Here is a calendar of upcoming holiday-related events:

Thursday, Nov. 30

• Lighting of the Main Street Clinton/Hospice of Laurens County Light Up a Life Christmas Tree, carriage rides, Santa at the Depot and Christmas entertainment, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

• Downtown Clinton: Carriage rides, caroling and hot chocolate, Santa at the Depot, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

• Clinton Christmas Parade, 10 a.m.

• Whitten Center Christmas Parade, 1 p.m.

• Gray Court Christmas Parade, 2:30 p.m.

• Laurens Christmas Parade (“Christmas Around the World”), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2-Sunday, Dec. 3

• “Christmas at PC: And to All the Earth,” presented by the Presbyterian College School of Music at Belk Auditorium. Performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12.

Sunday, Dec. 3

• The Laurens County Museum will host a high tea with musical entertainment and a silent auction on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for non-members, $10 for members and $8 for children under 10. For reservations, call Kelly Jones at 864-419-8123.

Saturday, Dec. 9

• Reindeer Run 5K and Fun Run, 9 a.m. Registration $30 for 5K, $5 fun 1-mile Fun Run

Sunday, Dec. 17

• Mount Olive Christmas Parade and Toy/Food Drive, 3 p.m.